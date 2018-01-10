RCB disconnected 586 illegal water connections in 2017

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign disconnected over 586 illegal water connections in 2017.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections were disconnected in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peshawar Road and other areas.

The RCB also recovered Rs 82.381 million water charges arrears during the period.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those found indulge in such practice. Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.—APP