RCB confiscates goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated seven truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments during last week.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also imposed fines. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) has been intensified, he added. He said, RCB enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Saddar Bazar.

The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he said. The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside else strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.—APP