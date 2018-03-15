RCB confiscates goods in anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday confiscated two truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) has been intensified, said the spokesman.

He said, RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters, tyres and other goods from Saadi and Kashmir Roads Saddar and other areas.

The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.—APP