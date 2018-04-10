RCB confiscates goods in anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated seven truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments during last week.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) has been intensified, he added.

He said, RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Saddar Bazar. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.—APP