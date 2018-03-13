RCB confiscates goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were imposed fines. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) has been intensified and efforts are also being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said the spokesman.

He said, RCB anti-encroachment teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Bakra Mandi, Peoples Colony and other areas while two truckload tyres were confiscated from Kashmir road, Saddar. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.—APP