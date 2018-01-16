RCB confiscates goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods in its operation against encroachments. The operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah has been intensified to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments had been removed from Golra Mor, Range Road, Peshwar Road and other areas. —APP