RCB confiscates goods under anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated five truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. The operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added. He said, today encroachments were removed from Saddar, Chungi No 22, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Naseerabad and other areas.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. Illegal banners and posters have also been removed from different cantt areas.—APP