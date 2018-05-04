RCB confiscates fake soft drinks

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday carried out a raid in Dhoke Syeda area and confiscated 665 fake bottles of various brands.

On the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtin Raza, during inspection of various areas of the Cantt, the RCB food branch confiscated 665 bottles which were being labeled Fresh Cola, Fresh Lemon, Fresh Malta and others, said RCB Spokesman Qasir Mahmood.

After confiscation of the bottles, the samples had been sent for laboratory test. Meanwhile, during checking of various outlets in People Colony, Bakra Mandi, Tench Bhatta, and other areas the teams found unhygienic conditions at Hardees Fast food and fined Rs 10,000.

The teams also collected samples from 30 outlets and sent for laboratory test to take action against them after the report.—APP