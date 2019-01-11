RCB confiscates energy drinks, unpacked spices

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated huge quantity of energy drinks and unpacked spices from Masrial Road, Naseerabad, Chor and other areas.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the Board on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had launched crackdown to confiscate all beverages being sold in cant markets that have word ‘energy’ printed on their packaging. Earlier, the manufactures of beverage were directed to change the packaging of their products.

The authorities concerned had banned the sale of energy drinks last year and directed all the manufacturers and distributors to remove their stocks from the markets. No company can print word ‘energy’ on its products’ packaging. The companies are bound by the law to prominently mentioned ‘highly caffeinated drink’ on their products.

To a question he informed that the board had decided to start discarding all energy drinks.

He warned that nobody including manufacturers and food business operators would sell any energy drink in the market else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and heavy fines would also be imposed on the violators.

To curb the menace of adulteration, the RCB has also banned the sale of open spices in its jurisdiction. The RCB food department had started crackdown to check sale of unpacked spices.

He informed that it is mandatory for the industry and traders to print the name and address of the manufacturer or supplier, ingredients, weight, manufacturing and expiry dates. The step has been taken to control adulteration which is very common in open spices, he added.

The adulterated and substandard spices cause several diseases among the consumers so the board is taking action against the violators. The violators will have to face dire consequences and all their products will be confiscated, he added.—APP

