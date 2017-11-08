RCB confiscates 700 liters substandard milk

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday confiscated over 700 liters adulterated and substandard milk which was later disposed off.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB Food Department team today checked milk vehicles and impounded a vehicle bearing registration number LES 3324 as it was carrying adulterated and substandard milk which also contained Sodium Bicarbonate. The milk was being brought from Shorkot to supply in Rawalpindi Cantt areas.

He informed that the team on the special directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Dr. Saima Shah is conducting raids and checking quality of food items.

He said the milk was destroyed in a nullah at Kiayni Road while two persons were handed over to Race Course Police Station.

To a question he informed that 20 samples were collected here the other day from restaurants and Fast Food outlets which were sent to lab for tests.

He said, the Food department is trying to ensure supply of healthy and quality food items to the people. Raids are being conducted to check quality of edibles and action in accordance with the law being taken against restaurants and Fast Food outlets found indulge in supply of substandard and low quality food items to the customers.

He informed that raids were conducted at Labaik Naan Center, Khan Fish Center, Mashallah Naan Center, Bismillah Milk shop, Bari Sarkar Milk Shop and Khan General Store. 12 notices were issued under section 118-C to the rules violators while Rs7000 fine was imposed on Peshawari Fish Shop, Saddar over unhygienic condition and a fine of Rs10,000 was imposed on Mustafa Fish Shop, Saddar.—APP