RCB confiscates 218 handcarts, 1133 counters of encroachers

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated 218 handcarts, 1133 counters and other goods from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments to make the RCB areas encroachment free.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the grand anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah was launched in November and would be continued without fear or favour till the elimination of the encroachments.

The encroachments were removed from different markets including Saddar bazaar. Sheds illegally constructed in various commercial areas were also demolished, he informed. The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior RCB officers while, fines amounting to Rs 690,600 were also imposed on the rules violators, he added.

Anti-encroachment teams visited Gawalmandi, Chungi No. 22, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Haider Road, Mall Road, Saadi Road, Kashmir Road, Police Station Road, Railway Station Road, Adam Gee Road, Bank Road and other markets and confiscated goods of encroachers.

To a question he said, RCB markets were regularly being visited and the staff concerned conducting raids at main markets.

The vendors who are found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads are imposed fines with warnings, he added. Encroachments both temporary and permanent were removed under grand anti-encroachment operation.—APP