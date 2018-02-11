RCB completes dredging, de-silting of nullahs

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed annual dredging and de-silting of nullahs.

According to Incharge Sanitation, RCB Waris Bhatti, the clean-up work of nullahs, which was started last month at a cost of Rs 2.8 million, had been completed. Excavators were used to clear the nullahs, he added.

He said all available resources were utilized to save precious human lives and properties of the citizens.

Talking to APP, he said focused areas were Peshawar Road lanes, Chak Madad Khan, Habib Khan, Addra, Azizabad, Faisal Colony and other areas.

He urged the residents not to throw garbage and solid waste in nullahs, which created obstacles in flow of water particularly during heavy rains and caused flash flood.

Areas that are most vulnerable to flooding included Peoples Colony, Addra, low lying areas of Peshawar Road Lanes and Faisal Colony, he said, adding efforts would be made to protect the areas from flood damages.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said the RCB on the directive of Dr. Saima Shah had purchased a new excavator at a cost of Rs 12.50 million which would be used for cleaning nullahs. The excavator would help save huge amount being spent annually to pay rent for dredging and de-silting of nullahs.—APP