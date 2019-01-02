RCB collects 5,000 food samples; sent to lab for quality test in 2018

Rawalpindi

Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) collected over 5,000 food samples and sent to laboratory for quality test while Rs3.5 million fines were also imposed on the rules violators during 2018.

According to RCB officials Tuesday, the teams checked 1,675 food outlets during last year. 4,196 reports were received while 1,675 samples’ reports revealed that the food items were unhealthy as ingredients were substandard.

The cases of substandard food items were sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines amounting to two million rupees in nearly 700 cases.

They informed that the remaining cases are still under process.

He said over 25,600 liters poor quality milk and 1,080 kilograms unhealthy meat was discarded during the year. Total 1,675 food outlets were checked by RCB teams while 78 points were sealed. The RCB issued 2,500 new licenses and generated revenue amounting to Rs6,136,280 during the period.

The food branch also issued 1,047 notices to the restaurants, hotels, fast food outlets and other shopkeepers for unhygienic and poor cleanliness condition.

Food inspectors also conducted surprise visits of different markets during the year and inspected cleanliness condition and quality of food items while on various violations over Rs1.5 million fines were imposed.

Chief Inspector, Incharge Food Department, Waris Bhatti, talking to APP, informed that the teams on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza conducted surprise raids at different food outlets in all Cantonment areas including Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas during last year and collected food samples which were sent to the lab for quality tests.

A number of kitchens of restaurants and bakeries with other points on severe violations were also sealed during operations against the violators.

He said the teams issued notices on poor cleanliness, besides ordering them to maintain standard else strict action would be taken against the violators.

He said raids on food outlets would continue adding that teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp