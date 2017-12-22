RCB collects 33 samples during raids on food outlets

Rawalpindi

The food control department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has collected 33 food samples from different food outlets while three truckload goods of encroachers were also confiscated.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, RCB team on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr. Saima Shah conducted surprise raids at different food outlets in Westridge and adjoining area and collected 33 food samples which were sent to lab for quality tests.

Fines of Rs7000 were imposed on food outlets for poor cleanliness. Eight notices were also issued to the shopkeepers running their business in cantt area without licenses, he added. The RCB team visited several food outlets and ordered them to maintain standard else strict action would be taken against them. Meanwhile, the RCB anti-encroachment team confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

Anti-encroachment team confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas. The operation is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed, he added.—APP