RCB cancels lease of 12 educational institutions

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has canceled lease of 12 plots on which illegal commercial buildings were erected to set up private schools, colleges, educational institutions violating the rules.

Talking to APP, RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood informed that the parents of the students, studying in private educational institutions established in Westridge area on leased plots have been informed about the situation.

If the buildings are not vacated then action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators, he said adding, the owners had been issued notices and given time to vacate the buildings.

He said, the schools issued notices included Dar ul Arqam, Plot number 86, Westridge-I, Global Education Academy, 118-B, Westridge-I, Khursheed Alam Road, Ready Elementary School, 122 Westridge-I, Peshawar Road, National Officers Academy, 148 Westridge-I, Peshawar Road, The City School, 144 Westridge-I, Peshawar Road, Beacon House School, 11 Westridge-I, Hali Road, Excellence College, 129 Westridge-I, Hali Road, International Islamic University School, 91 Westridge-I, Hali Road, Bahria Foundation College, 99 Westridge-I, Hali Road, SLS School, 1-Westridge-I, Hali Road, Fauji Foundation School 24-A Westridge-I, Nagi Road and Dar ul Arqam, Plot number-1, Westridge, Aibak Road.—APP