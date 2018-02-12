RCB to auction 38 shops today; completes dredging work of nullahs

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will auction its 38 under construction shops on February 12. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood said, the Board has finalized all the arrangements to auction its 38 shops being constructed in Westridge area on old Rex Cinema site. He said, the shops are being offered on non-returnable premium/rent basis and help generate considerable revenue. He said, the details of the shops, location and plaza can be checked on the Boards’ website.

To a question the spokesman informed that RCB has purchased 10 mini-dumpers at a cost of Rs9.795 million to improve its sanitation services particularly in congested areas. He said 56 big and small vehicles were being used earlier to shift garbage and solid waste from cantt areas while over 600 trash trolleys were also placed in different areas. He informed that RCB has completed annual dredging, de-silting work of Nullahs. The cleanup work of Nullahs which was started last month at a cost of Rs2.8 million has been completed. He said excavators were used to properly clear the Nullahs.

The focused areas were Peshawar Road lanes, Chak Madad Khan, Habib Khan, Addra, Azizabad, Faisal Colony and other areas. He urged the residents not to throw garbage and solid waste in nullahs which create obstacles in flow of water particularly during heavy rains and cause flash flood.—APP