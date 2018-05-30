RCB approves Rs3b 2018-19 budget; imposes no new tax

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday approved over three billion rupees annual budget for 2018-19 while allocating Rs175 million for development projects. The budget session was held with Station Commander Brig Shahzad Tanveer, President Cantonment Board in the chair.

Elected members led by RCB Vice President Malik Munir and members from military and civilian bureaucracy were also present.

RCB Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtain Raza presented the budget, which was approved by the board without any objection.

Now, the budget document would be sent to Military Lands and Cantonment Rawalpindi Region Director for final approval.

While presenting the budget, the CEO claimed that no new tax had been levied and property tax and water tariff remain unchanged for the next fiscal year. He said the development projects particularly water supply worth Rs 175 million would be launched in 10 wards. The major chunk of the budget will go to salaries and allowances of the staff.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that special focus will be on water supply projects during next financial year as the area has been facing water shortage.—APP

