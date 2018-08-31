RCB applies for NOC to link pipeline across GT Road near Ayub Park

Khanpur water supply project

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has applied to National Highway Authority (NHA) for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to link water pipeline across G.T.Road near Ayub Park under Khanpur water supply project. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the pipeline will be linked across the G.T. Road as the permission is granted by NHA. The pipeline will be laid to supply water to Chaklala Cantonment areas, he added.

He informed that 96 percent work on Khanpur Dam water supply project has been completed and soon the entire project would be completed. “Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments rely on the water supply from Khanpur Dam as underground water level is depleting fast,” he added. To a question he said, “We have received NOC from Pakistan Railways and the payment has also been made for using its land for laying pipelines at four points.”

He said water supply lines had also been laid in almost all areas of RCB, a year ago. Six overhead water tanks with 200,000 gallons water storage capacity and underground water tanks having same capacity have been completed, he told.

An overhead and underground water storage combined with 500,000 gallons capacity tank has also been completed while MS14742 pipeline and PE7800 water supply line laid under the project to supply water to the residents, he added.—APP

