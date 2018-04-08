RCB anti-encroachment operations; 837 handcarts confiscated

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 837 handcarts and 3742 counters, tables and other goods during March from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the ongoing grand operations against encroachers and checking quality of food items were accelerated during last month on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO). The encroachers were also imposed heavy fines amounting to over 1.6 million, he added.

Anti-encroachment team also removed sheds illegally installed outside shops in various commercial areas, he informed.

Anti-encroachment teams visited Saddar, Gawalmandi, Chungi No. 22, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Haider Road, Mall Road, Saadi Road, Kashmir Road, Police Station Road, Railway Station Road, Adam Gee Road, Bank Road and other markets and confiscated total 4579 articles of the encroachers.

To a question he said, the markets were regularly being visited and the staff concerned conducting raids at main markets. He said the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against rules violators.—APP

Capital faces acute water shortage

As mercury rising, water has become a rare commodity in different localities of the federal capital , making lives of the citizens miserable. Residents of the capital have accused the authorities concerned of being indifferent to their problems and have paid no heed to their repeated requests.

With the reduced supply of water in the city, residents are forced to budget their water consumption and outsource it from private suppliers.

The worst-affected localities include G-6, G-7, G-9, F-6 and I-10 araes of the city, Private news channel reported.

“A resident F-6 Fozia Imran said, “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time and the flow of water was not up to the mark too.”

The residents of federal capital said they are availing water through private water tankers on heavy payments.

The supply, both in the morning and evening, did not last more than 45 minutes in many areas.

The pressure was low and water was supplied only once in others, said , adding, several residents have also been complaining of dirty water flowing out of taps. Yasir Akhtar said they were facing water shortage for the last many days and were left with no choice but to buy water at Rs700 to Rs1000 per tanker. He said he informed the CDA officials that the entire locality was facing shortage, but the officials did not heed to his complaint.

Another resident, said water was not available in the mosques and the people had to do ablution at homes.

“We have not been receiving water for the last 7 days. Despite registering complaints, the problem still persists,” , a resident said, adding that water shortage had made their lives miserable.—APP