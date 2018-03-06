RCB accelerates operation against illegal constructions

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued 143 notices during last two months said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood.

Talking to APP he informed that RCB issued 74 notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators during January while the land branch also issued 69 notices in February.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, the property tax branch has recovered millions of rupees during last two months.

Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB building control department teams and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

To a question he said, 911 notices were issued during last year and total 68 structures were demolished while construction material was lifted from 72 illegal construction sites.

The spokesman said that the ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue.

He warned the citizens not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.—APP