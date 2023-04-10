RCAP, JS bank sign MoU for Annual Innovation Zindigi Prize

The Rawalian Community Awareness Program (RCAP) of Rawalpindi Medical University in Rawalpindi has signed an MOU with JS Bank Zindagi for the Annual Innovation Zindigi Prize.

This is a year-long social entrepreneurship program that aims to extract innovative ideas from the grassroots and empower them with the funding and mentoring they need to solve some of Pakistan’s biggest problems.

Under the terms of the MOU, JS Bank will provide financial support to RCAP’s Health Promotion Education and Health Fitness Initiatives. This collaboration will help RCAP to continue its efforts to promote health education and increase awareness about healthy living practices among local communities.

Through this partnership, JS Bank and RCAP hope to nurture a culture of innovation and social entrepreneurship in Pakistan.