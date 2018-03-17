RBISE reschedules English, Physics papers for April 4 & 5

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on the directive of Education Department Punjab, has rescheduled annual 2018 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) second group, English and Physics papers.

According to Controller Examination, RBISE, Abid Kharal, the students, male and female who appeared in annual 2018 examination conducted by RBISE in second group have been directed to reappear for the papers.

The English paper will be held on April 4 (Wednesday) and Physics will be on April 5 (Thursday) at the respective examination centers allotted to the students in date sheets issued to them earlier.

The center of any student has not been changed, he said and informed that new roll number slips have been sent to the respective examination superintendents besides up-loading on the board’s website.

The students can receive the slips from the superintendents while the students in case of any difficulty can visit the board office or contact the Controller Examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 numbers.—APP