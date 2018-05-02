RBISE finalizes arrangements for HSSC exams

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalized arrangements for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2018 which will start in Rawalpindi division on May 5 (Saturday).

According to Controller Examination Abid Hussain Kharal, foolproof arrangements have been made for transparent and smooth holding of HSSC annual exams.

He said roll number slips of regular students had already been sent to the institutions concerned and those of the private students dispatched at the addresses mentioned at their admission forms. Apart from the board’s office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18 in case they did not receive the roll number slips, he added.

He said Some 195 examination centers have been set up in the division, including 31 in Attock, 41 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum and 97 in Rawalpindi district.—APP

