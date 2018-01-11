RBISE announces HSSC supply exam 2017 result

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Wednesday announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) supplementary 2017 result.

According to Chairman of RBISE Dr Muhammad Zareef, out of total 19466 registered students 19,030 appeared in the examination while 4,976 have been declared successful. The pass percentage of the examination remained 26.15%. Total 14020 students were announced unsuccessful while 413 remained absent in the examination. He said, the students can check their results on the board’s website www. bise rawalpindi. edu.pk.—APP