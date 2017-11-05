RBISE announces fee submission schedule for Matric annual Exams 2018

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced fee submission schedule for Matric annual Exams 2018. According to RBISE spokesman, Dec 15 would be last date to submit the forms for ninth part-I and Matric part-II/composite 2018 exams which would start on Mar 1, 2018.

Last date for submitting admission forms for the annual ninth and tenth exams with single fee would be Dec 15 while Dec 22 would be last date with double fee. The students would also be given a chance till Dec 29 to submit the forms with triple free. Nov 13 has been set final date to submit online admission forms, he added.

The spokesman informed that the private students who would appear first time in the exams will have to pay Rs800 registration fee in addition to the admission fee while Rs390 would be form processing fee for all, regular and private candidates. Similarly, Rs550 Certificate processing fee would also be charged to all regular and private, part-II students and candidates of composite exams.

RBISE will announce the date sheet before one month of annual examination. The students can check the Date Sheet 2018 of BISE Rawalpindi at the website when the board will announce.

The Exams would start in accordance with the announced schedule and there will be no extension in the forms submission date. The students can download the admission forms from the board’s website ‘www.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk.’ In case of any difficulty, the students can contact Controller Examination on 051-5450918, 051-5450917.—APP