Razzaq Dawood credits Nawaz Sharif for ending power crisis Border markets to be established with Iran

Observer Report

Islamabad

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood on Saturday credited former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for ending the power crisis.

In an informal discussion with the media in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that loadshedding ended due to installation of power plants during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that power plants had been set up during the previous regime under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The adviser said that the CPEC is one of the top most priority of the incumbent government. He said that the work on the CPEC neither stopped nor slowed down, adding that the work on CPEC projects is in full swing.

Razzaq Dawood went on to say that they are entering the next phase under CPEC and the focus of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is now on the development of industries and agriculture.

The adviser further said that it has been decided to establish border markets with Iran, while the process of establishing border markets with Afghanistan is underway.

“International sanctions on Iran are an obstacle to the promotion of trade relations,” he said and added no headway is being made on the independent trade agreement with Iran due to sanctions.