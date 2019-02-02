Razzak assures businessmen to resolve BQIP issues

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Textile & Industrial production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood assured the Investors and Businessmen for resolving their issues.

He was chairing a meeting of Businessmen at Bin Qasim Industrial Park Karachi on Saturday.

Businessmen complaint against shortage of Electricity, Gas, Water and drainage system at the Bin Qasim park.

The Advisor Said that Federal Government is committed to help out the business community. “ I am here to listen your problems and it our responsibility to resolve these issues for the betterment of investment and economical development” he added. After the meeting, Abdul Razak dawood along with Dr. Ishrat Hussain, CEO National Industrial park and businessmen visited Techno Auto Glass Industry and other factories at Bin Qasim Industrial Park Karachi.

Share on: WhatsApp