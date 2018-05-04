Razina lauds programme to ensure 100pc literacy, enrolment

Islamabad

Chairperson, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Razina Alam Khan on Thursday lauded ‘100-100-100’ education programme in budget, saying this would ensure 100 per cent enrolment and graduation in educational institutions. The government had taken many positive steps to address issues of 57 million illiterates and 22.6 million out of school children. Vision 2025 envisages spirit and government commitment to education in the country, she said this while addressing 6th Advisory Council Meeting here.

‘We are fully geared up along with other stakeholders to achieve 100 per cent enrolment, 100 per cent graduation/retention and 100 per cent literacy rate to bring a glory for coming generation. Our commitment is to achieve place among community of nations as literate and educated society,’ the former Senator said.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nighat Agha (Senator), Aurangzab Haq (Chief Secretary Balochistan), Dr. Haroona Jatoi (Education Expert), Dr Ghulam Haider (Ex-chief economist AJK), Dr. Muhammad Ajmal (Chairman, DNFE AIOU), Maj. Gen Muhammad Tahir, Abid Gill (Project Coordinator JICA), Ms. Shaheen Atiq ur Rehman (Bunyad Literacy Community Council) and Ms. Samina Waqar (DG-NCHD) along with NCHD officials.

In pursuance of the 5th Meeting recommendations, it was informed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been requested for inclusion of Literacy and NFE as a subject in scheme of future studies. The meeting was informed that Revised PC-1 of NCHD has been approved by Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees, endorsed by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and submitted to Planning Commission.—APP