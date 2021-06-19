Raze Nasla tower immediately, SC bench orders

The Karachi registry bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), overseeing encroachment cases, has ordered the metropolitan authorities in its written verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built on Sharea Faisal in violation of laws.

In its written verdict by the Supreme Court (SC) bench, it is directed that the owner of Nasla Tower must immediately recompense the allottees the money he raked in for the illegal project.

All the allottees must be paid back the money for this project within three months, the verdict said.

It noted that Commissioner Karachi makes sure the allottees vacate the building under his supervision and that the building is razed which violated the code as not only the land for it was acquired for residential purpose but also that it’s built expanding unlawfully on the service road according to the documents.

It was reported earlier this week that the local administration has yet to decide on launching an operation to demolish the high-rise Nasla Tower at Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi following the directives of the Supreme Court, citing sources.

A report sent to the provincial government by the Sindh government has surfaced that confirmed the approval of the 15-storey building plan by the concerned authorities in 2013.

Some key personalities are intervening in the matter to carry out just exhibitory action or stopping the demolition of Nasla Tower, sources said.

Sources added that Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka was then Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director-general in 2013 while Mukhtarkar Ferozabad had approved the inclusion of additional land in the plot.