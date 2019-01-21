Razak’s trade vision

ADVISOR to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Daud has outlined his vision for economic development and trade saying that the country can prosper with industrialization through import substitution and surge in export through diversification. Addressing businessmen in Faisalabad, he declared intention of the Government to announce a comprehensive industrial policy to shun the culture of importing everything and emphasized the need for ‘Made in Pakistan’ approach.

Being a successful businessman and having intimate knowledge of Pakistan’s economy and trade dynamics, Abdul Razak Daud was definitely in a position to bring about a qualitative change as per his vision enunciated during talk with members of the business community. Only a day earlier, he had expressed confidence that the country would achieve an all-time high export target of $25 billion this year. However, one may ask what Pakistan has in surplus to export and that too at a time when foreign investment was dwindling and local industry was facing intense pressure due to a host of factors. We devalued our currency but intended benefits are not forthcoming due to reasons best known to all concerned. What steps and on what scale we are prepared to take to restore confidence of investors and create congenial atmosphere for materialization of the dream of industrialization? The key to success is transfer of technology and research and development but we are lacking on both these accounts. Pakistan spends huge foreign exchange annually on import of vehicles and their parts but unfortunately despite contractual obligations the companies are not focusing on local production of parts and equipment. Similarly, Pakistan is an agrarian country but regrettably we spend billions on import of edible oil whereas with little effort and incentives to farmers we can produce much for exports. Trade deficit is widening because we have allowed our markets to be flooded with foreign products including luxury items and this needs to be checked immediately. Again, there should be more concentration on R&D, higher education and its linkage with industry besides working hard to promote IT and telecom sectors.

