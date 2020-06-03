Razak urges exporters to exploit global market for PPEs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday urged the local exporters to exploit the huge opportunities by exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items in potential global market as its demand has risen after COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Cabinet had approved export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) of all items including ,woven and non-woven, which provides opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The advisor emphasized upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like PPE including protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or more innovative equipments designed for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor also informed that a committee has also been formed to manage local demand to ensure adequate supplies and in this regard a notification will be issues in coming few days.

However the ban on Tyek suits, N95 masks and surgical masks will continue to see the local market situation on the export to foreign markets.

He said that this is part of government strategy for exports diversification to expand in to new segments to achieve the agenda of new market exploration for connecting local exports with global value chain.

The government is committed to encourage the local exporter to seek more order from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

“A ban was imposed on export of PPE vide an SRO dated March 24, 2020, which is now being lifted after consultations among all stakeholders’ he said.