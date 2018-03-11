Raza Rabbani top priority for Chairman Senate slot if nominated, says Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister (PM) and lifetime Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that Raza Rabbani will be top priority if nominated for chairman Senate slot.

He stated this while chairing a consultative meeting of PML-N held at Chaudhry Munir’s house in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting was summoned to discuss over the possible nominee from the PML-N and its allies for Chairman Senate.

Nawaz Sharif who was in Lahore, arrived in Islamabad along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz through a chartered plane.

Earlier, leader Paktunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai proposed names of PML-N’s Mushahidullah and Pervez Rasheed for chairman and deputy chairman Senate slot.

He also assured the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif of his complete support for the PML-N candidates for chairman and deputy chairman senate.

Nawaz Sharif assured Achakzai of consulting his party leaders over the nominations made by the PkMAP leader.

