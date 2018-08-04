Raza Rabbani proposes to debate in parliament before bailout package from IMF

ISLAMABAD : Former Chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has said if the government in-waiting is considering going to the IMF, the matter should be thoroughly debated in both Houses of Parliament before taking any decision.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Raza Rabbani said, “The statement of the US Secretary of State, wherein he allegedly said that IMF bailout of Pakistan must not be used to help repay Chinese debt that Pakistan has incurred under CPEC.”

He further said, “Such a statement of the US Secretary of State, suggests that economic assistance to developed counties by International Financial Institutions is linked to how these countries may engage with other regional and global powers with which USA has issues. This is a naked politicization of assistance given by International Financial Institutions. This assistance by developing countries is sought on purely economic terms and conditions.”

The statement said, “If at all there was any doubt that International Finance Institutions are tools in the hands of imperialist powers that stands exposed.”

