Raza Rabbani hosts farewell lunch for Senate staff

Rabbani termed ‘awami’ chairman of Upper House

Zubair Qureshi

The outgoing Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday hosted a farewell party for the staff of the Senate and hoped they would continue to work with same spirits and hard work with the new chairman and his deputy. Senate secretary, Amjad Pervaiz Malik, employees of the Upper House of the Parliament attended the luncheon party and termed Raza Rabbani a worker-friendly chairman of the Senate.

Deputy Chairman of the Upper House Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senators Kamil Ali Agha, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sitara Ayaz, Farhat Ullah Babar, Javed Abbasi, Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Mir Hasil Bizinjo, Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldeeni, Mufti Abdul Sattar, Ilyas Bilor, Tanvir-ul-Haq Thanvi, Nasreen Jalil and Najma Hameed also attended the farewell luncheon and spoke high of the “awami’ Chairman of the Senate.

Legislation carried out during Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani’s tenure truly reflected the public aspirations and helped establish democracy and democratic norms.

In his speech Mian Raza Rabbani said during the three-year term as Chairman of the Senate he tried his best to provide relief to the lower cadre staff of the Senate. It was my priority to work for the welfare of the low-income staff of the Senate, he said.

About the Senate employees working in the basement, Rabbani said a number of them have been shifted to C-Block while the rest will also be transferred in next three months time. He thanked the Secretary Senate and the staff for assisting him in the best possible way and for effectively carrying out the proceedings of the Standing Committees.

Secretary Senate Amjad Pervaiz Malik on behalf o f the employees of the Upper House thanked the Chairman for always listening to their grievances and addressing their problems on priority basis. He particularly mentioned grant of jobs to the children of the Grade-1 to Grade-16 employees in the Senate secretariat, Ramazan package for the low grade employees, Eid bonuses etc. These worker-friendly steps have boosted morale of the staff and he deserves all their gratitude.