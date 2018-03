ISLAMABAD :Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Monday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of session of the House in the absence of chairman and deputy.The panel is consisted of Senators Muzaffar Hussain Shah, AhmedHassan and Muhammad JavedAbbasi who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman during the ongoing session.

Orignally published by APP