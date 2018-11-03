Raza laments govt-TLP agreement

Rabbani says govt entered an agreement with those who provoked nation against army, judiciary

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Saturday lamented the state’s decision to give in to the demands of and enter an agreement with those who had ‘provoked the nation against the army and judiciary’.

After three days of violent protests across Pakistan, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday reached an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter will initiate the process to put the name of Asia Bibi who has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charge on the Exit Control List and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement

The agreement, which came days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had unequivocally warned protesters to ‘not clash with the state’, disappointed Rabbani a great deal. ‘It is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is under the rule of combatants,’ the senior PPP leader said in a statement.

‘The Constitution and the law are being moulded according to the wishes of these warlords. Quaid-i-Azam would be rolling over in his grave.’

Rabbani felt that the state was unable to perform its job, saying: ‘The public is being provoked against the judges who ruled as per the law. Those who provoked the army to mutiny are given reassurances. The state failed to take action against those who issued provocations.’ The PPP stalwart warned that the fallout of a state that allows its writ to be challenged is ‘very severe’.

‘This is very dangerous that the state is not willing to safeguard its own institutions,’ he said. ‘In these circumstances, no judge or special court would dare to give a verdict against terrorists. The confidence of the common man gets eroded this way.’

