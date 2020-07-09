Raza files $20b suit against US

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A COVID-19 recovered Pakistani citizen has filed a damages suit worth 20 billion dollars against the United States of America for the losses suffered by him and Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic alleging that the US was behind the unchecked spread of the COVID-19 under the rule of President Donald J. Trump. The plaintiff said that as the leader of the free world and sole superpower, the US had the moral as well as physical obligation to lead the world but the US failed miserably by abdicating its duty. The US leadership downplayed the severity of the pandemic for months. At the same time World Health Organization (WHO) kept warning and the US refused to pay heed, the plaintiff added.