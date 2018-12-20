Ray of hope for health sector

PUNJAB Healthcare Commission (PHC) has come out with a comprehensive report containing recommendations for fixation of consultation fee by doctors and specialists and charges for hospital services and laboratory tests by private medical institutions. Though the rates proposed by the Commission are still much higher but they are, on overall basis, less than what is being charged by private medical institutions considered to be better than others.

The credit for the entire exercise, of course, goes to the Supreme Court as its bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, took suo moto notice of the alleged overcharging, lack of facilities, carelessness and negligence in private hospitals of Lahore. Hopefully, the apex court would go through the report minutely and after necessary amendments in the interest of the people, would order enforcement of the rates through the hospitals and laboratories of the province. We would, however, propose that these should be the maximum rates and not the minimum as some of the facilities are already charging much less than the rates proposed by the Health Commission. To give an example, the PHC has proposed rates of ultrasound test at Rs. 1340/- whereas some good quality laboratories are presently charging just less than Rs. 500 for the purpose. Similarly, the proposed price for normal delivery of gynae procedure ranging between Rs.22,800 to Rs.38,000, C-section Rs.33,000 to Rs.55,000 and for appendix operation Rs.22,800 to Rs.38,000 is also much higher than normally charged by some hospitals. Consultation fee has been proposed at Rs. 1500 to Rs.2500 but here again some specialists still charge Rs. 1,000/-The Commission deserves credit for grading 17 leading hospitals of Lahore, which exposes their claims about the quality of service and facilities being offered by them. The Commission is there since 2010 and it should have done such an exercise throughout the province much earlier as these prompt institutions to make efforts for improvement. This should be done for all cities and towns on a priority basis. There is also a nexus between doctors/specialists and labs which needs to be broken for the benefit of the people. Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid herself is a medical practitioner and she ought to use her experience and expertise to weed out ills of the health system and introduce necessary reforms to improve medical facilities and service.

