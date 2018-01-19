‘Rawat trying to demoralise Kashmiris through his statements

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi, has said that Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, is trying to demoralize the Kashmiris through his statements.

The Indian Army Chief in his recent statement said that the people of Kashmir have got tired and have realised that they cannot achieve what they desired for.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the reality is that India and its authorities were frustrated by the fact that from doctors, scholars, intellectuals to small children; Kashmiris were actively participating in the ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. By issuing such statements, Rawat is trying to make his masters happy, she added.

Aasiya Andrabi said that apart from few stooges, Kashmiris were with the resistance movement and were ready to sacrifice everything for the Kashmir cause. “Last year, India tried to hit our economy but by the grace of Almighty Allah, despite suffering huge losses, Kashmiris never showed any resentment against any programme issued by the resistance leadership,” she said.

She asked the people of Kashmir to beware that conspiracies were being hatched by India and they must not be bogged down by such plots. “We must know that our only goal is freedom from India and we will achieve it only when illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir will end,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Muhammad Sultan Magray, and General Secretary, Merajuddin Soleh, in a joint statement in Srinagar also took strong exception to General Bipin Rawat’s remarks. They said that the notion spread by the Indian Army Chief would remain an unfulfilled dream in the hearts of tyrant Indian forces. They also extended support to the protest calendar issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership to register protest against the massacres perpetrated by Indian troops in Gaw Kadal (Srinagar), Handwara and Kupwara in 1990s.

