Rawalpindi’s Master Plan

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has reportedly started the process of developing another master plan for the next thirty years. Before moving forward, it is also important for the civic body to also look into reasons of the failures of previous master plan. It has been our irony that plans are always made yet our authorities always fail to implement them in letter and in spirit. This clearly exposes sheer incapability, incompetence and lack of interest of those sitting at RDA.

Rawalpindi is currently faced with serious problems such as illegal housing societies, encroachments and people are faced with shortages of water and sanitation problems and new master plan should envisage solutions that address these problems along with that of transport besides bringing improvement in the health and educational facilities. Before coming up with any plan, we will suggest the RDA to also conduct a complete survey of different areas and see for themselves as to what their problems are and what needs to be done to address them. Local government should also be taken on board on the matter and the plan be finalised keeping in view the futuristic approach. Given its close proximity with the Federal Capital, it is important that Rawalpindi is also developed on the same pattern as it will add to the beauty of the Capital itself.

Special emphasis needs to be given to address the issue of water shortage and provision of better sanitation services to the residents. There is dire need to introduce a Mass Transit System to address the issue of traffic chaos on the roads along with execution of projects such as Nullah Leh expressway and Ring Road. Addressing the shortage of houses with new housing schemes is need of the hour and RDA should hire professional architects and town planners to overcome this issue. Indeed the success of any plan also hinges on the requisite funding and we expect that once finalised, the provincial government of PTI, which has come with the slogan of Change, will provide adequate funds to the RDA to go ahead with the execution of master plan. A viable monitoring mechanism needs to be evolved that ensures implementation of the plan.

Share on: WhatsApp