Rawalpindi’s KRL cricket stadium renamed after Shaoib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD – In recognition of his services to Pakistan, the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed after world’s fastest bowler in the history of the cricket, Shoaib Akhtar, who is also known as “Rawalpindi Express”.

Taking to Twitter, the legend bowler said he feels humbled and honoured, adding: “I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years”.

“I have always done by best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and everyday I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad,” he tweeted.

Born in August 1975, Shoaib Akhtar bowled fastest ball at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) speed in an ODI against England – a pool match during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

He was also the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, and did so twice in his career.

Akhtar made his Test debut in November 1997 as an opening fast bowler and played his first One Day International three months later.