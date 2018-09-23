Rawalpindi’s gurdawaras, temples left to mercy of encroaches

Zubair Qureshi

Garrison City’s inner area once used to be known for its temples and gurdwaras. These temples’ spires could be seen from the roof of the Haveli Sujan Singh and Lal Haveli in Bohar Bazaar.

Tide of time has destroyed all the signs of past leaving behind only a few ruins in shape of a few temples and gurdawaras that too are in a shambles.

These historical buildings are left to the mercy of encroachers who have set up shops, houses and private offices there. In some of these temples, people have set up small shops and stores. The other buildings are also of pre-1947 time and in them a high school for girls, offices of the Punjab Police Special Branch and District Education Office have been set up.

Spanning over an area of 5-sq km and bustling with big and small markets, Bagh Sardaran (Sardars’ Garden) was once such a jewel in the crown of Rawalpindi. It was an oasis of green trees and meadows on the bank of the Nullah Leh.

Today smoke emitting vehicles move on the roads where once trees used to provide shade and water ran from wells. The vast green belt has now turned into small residential localities.

Owned by two Sikh chieftains Sardar Sohan Singh and Sardar Mohan Singh, the garden had fruit, flowers and water in abundance and the chieftains served the local people and the travelers who passed by their territory with food and shelter.

Those golden days are no more and today, neither the garden exists nor the offspring of those wonderful hosts. Workshopi Mohalla, Akal Garh, Kashmir Colony, Mujahid Abad and Bagh Sardaran Road are some such localities where locals live beneath the crumbling walls of the temples.

Muhammad Ashfaq, Amin and Talat Mehmood are the residents of the Mohalla Akal Garh and have wonderful tales to tell. Ashfaq who is in his seventies told that the two Sikh chieftains had their own courts where they adjudicated among the people of the area.

Their marks can be traced even today, he said, adding, they had complete authority over the people of the area. “They even sent them to the jails. You can see a number of cells for the convicted still inside the gurduwara,” he said. Mostly Sikhs and Hindus constituted the local population of Bagh Sardaran, he said.

In 1947, a large number of Sikhs and Hindus left the area and moved to the East Punjab. Then in 1960, President Field Marshal Ayub Khan auctioned the land to a Syed Family headed by Syed Murtaza who sold away the land to various families of the local people as well as those who had migrated from Indian Punjab. In this way, various mohallas and localities came into existence, he told.

A carpenter by profession Amin said there used to be a big ghanta ghar (a clock tower), too, which was later removed by the local administration. According to him, Sikhs and Hindus lived in large number not only in Bagh Sardaran but also other parts of Pindi like Bhabhra Bazaar, Chitti Hattiyan and Teli Mohalla. “I can still remember a Sikh running away for the sake of his life carrying his goat in his arms at the time of partition,” he recalled. According to Salim, a local resident, Sikhs’ small shops outside the doors of their houses which were removed by the local administration in Gen Zia’s days.

A prominent member of Hindu community in Rawalpindi Jagmohan Kumar Arora while talking to Pakistan Observer said, “Before partition of the subcontinent, Hindus and Sikhs outnumbered the Muslim population of Rawalpindi. One Sardar Mukha Singh owned land on the western side of Murree Road, and Sardrani Man Kaur owned land around City Saddar Road. The rest of the area belonged to Hindu traders, and Sardar Sujan Singh and Sardar Mohan Singh.

