Rawalpindi Tiktoker arrested for burning Pakistani currency notes

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for setting Pakistani currency on fire in a Tiktok video in a city of Rawalpindi district.

Gujar Khan police took action after the video went viral on social media. SPO Ahsan Younas had issued order for the arrest of the person named Ghulam Rabbani.

A case has been registered against the man for disrespecting the national currency. Police vowed that the accused will have to face the full weight of the law.

In July this year, a group of some influential persons chained a TikToker by the neck and tortured him for sharing a video on the widely popular social media platform against them.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the helpless man sitting on the ground with a steel chain around his neck. A person of the group can be seen hitting his head while asking him to apologise for making the video.

As the disturbing clip proceeds, the TikToker is asked to touch the feet of one of the suspect and tender apology.

The victim has no option but to act upon what was being instructed by the suspects.

As the video went viral on social media, users urged authorities to take action against such cruel elements for the inhumane act.

Azhar Mashwani, Focal Person (Digital Media) to Punjab chief minister, in a tweet said that leader of the gang has been arrested.

Later, Punjab Police confirmed the arrest, stating that both the victim and suspects belonged to the same group and they had engaged in a fight over a TikTok video.