The first test match between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi is expected to go on as planned with the political unrest in the city dimming by the day.

A long march led by Pakistan’s former cricketing captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened a change in venue with Karachi the likely destination. But with the situation in the city and the country improving incrementally, the Pakistan Cricket Board is confident of keeping the series itinerary as per schedule.

This means Rawalpindi will get to host an England vs Pakistan test match after 17 long years from December 1st followed by matches in Multan and Karachi.

The visiting England has been keeping a close eye on the situation, with ECB’s security advisor Reg Dickason recently in the country to assess arrangements for the Test tour.

England’s captain Ben Stokes recently placed his and the team’s trust in Dickason’s advice on the matter but Jos Buttler’s eventual T20 world champions recently toured Pakistan for a seven-match T20 series between the two countries in September and October without a hitch.

The situation in the city had deteriorated after an attempted assassination of the former Prime Minister with his supporters blocking roads in protests including the one players use to get to the stadium.

PCB, however, remains confident that no such incidents will be observed during England’s tour.

England, currently busy with a series in Australia, will spend a week in Abu Dhabi before flying out to Pakistan on November 26th.