Rawalpindi shelter home to be inaugurated next week

Rawalpindi

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Arif Abbasi Sunday said a shelter home would be inaugurated next week here at Raja Bazar to provide accommodation facility to homeless people.

Talking to APP, he said the project was being launched to facilitate the poor. He said initially the arrangements were being made for 150 persons in the basement of Raja Bazar Parking Plaza, however, the facility would be enhanced gradually up to 600 to 700 homeless citizens.

He said, the basement would be used as a shelter home temporarily while a proper building for shelter home would also be constructed.

He said the temporary set up was being started for providing shelter to homeless poor as soon as possible, keeping in view the sever cold in winter.

“The project is aimed at restoring the self-respect of those who spend the night under the open sky,” he said adding that it was also aimed at broadening the circle of the state’s social responsibility.

To a question, the chairman informed the expenditures of the shelter home would be borne through donations by philanthropists.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, RDA had planned to establish the shelter in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) building on main Liaquat Road, in front of Government Gordon College. After some legal obstacles in the plan, the RDA had to change the plan but could not find another suitable place in the city for homeless people.

The Prime Minister had directed the Punjab government to establish a shelter home in Rawalpindi so people who sleep in the open could sleep at safe place during the harsh winter and could be provided three times meals.

Last week, Federal Minister for Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiani visited three sites on Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai and Raja Bazaar.—APP

