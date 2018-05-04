Rawalpindi ranks 2nd position in EPI drive

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi secured 2nd position in the province during the latest EPI campaign concluded on April 30, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudary Thursday said.

Presenting an honoree shield to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal, the CEO appreciated the role of DC for effectively monitoring the EPI and anti-polio drive.

On the occasion, the DC directed the health officials to give special attention to those union councils which are declared high risk areas for polio virus.—APP