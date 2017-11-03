Rawalpindi most populous tehsil of division, witnesses over 69pc increase in population

The population census of Rawalpindi Tehsil increased by over 69 percent during the past 18 years, becoming the most populous tehsil of the whole division, according to latest census data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The population of Rawalpindi was counted 3,258,547 individuals during the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 as against the recorded population of 1,927,612 persons as per the Census of 1998, showing 69.045 growth rate over a period of 1998-2017. Among the most populated tehsils, Rawalpindi is followed by Gujar Khan where the population has been registered at 678,503 persons as per the 2017 Census against the population of 494,010 persons during 1998, the official data revealed. Similarly, Texila is the third most populous tehsil of the division where the population has been recorded at 677,951 individuals against 371,140 persons as per 1998 census while population of Attock tehsil has been recorded at 434,705 persons compared to the population of 261,829 persons in 1998.

The population of Fateh Jang Tehsil increased from 214,256 persons in 1998 to 325,970 persons in 2017, Hassan Abdal from 135,856 persons to 216,566 persons, Pindi Gheb from 195,704 persons to 271,594 persons while the population of Jand has increased from 228,349 persons in 1998 to 295,483 individuals, the data revealed and the population of Hazro tehsil has rose to 339,238 in 2017 from 238,941.

In Rawalpindi District, the population of Kahuta tehsil has increased from 155,080 individuals to 220,576 individuals, Murree from 176,426 persons to 233,471 persons, Kotli Sattian from 81,523 persons to 119,312 persons while the population of Kallar Sayyedan tehsil increased from 158,120 persons in 1998 to 217,273 persons in 2017.

In Jhelum District, the population of Jhelum census tehsil increased from 333,539 individuals to 445,190 persons, Pind Dadan Khan from 263,615 persons to 336,852 persons, Sohawa from 156,400 persons to 201,948 persons and the population of Dina tehsil has increased from 183,403 persons to 238,660 persons.—APP

