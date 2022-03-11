Rawalpindi pitch receives a below-average rating

Rawalpindi pitch featured in the first test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium has been given a “below-average” rating by the ICC.

Ranjan Madugalle, the match referee, gave the pitch a “below average” rating resulting in the venue receiving one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

There was growing speculation of such a possibility after the five days of cricket only resulted in 14 wickets for the bowlers while 1187 runs were scored across three innings between two teams.

In his report, the match referee said: “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.”

According to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, one demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches are rated below average by match referees, while three and five demerit points are awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit respectively.

It could have been worse news for Pakistan’s cricketing fans as five demerit points mean international cricket will not be allowed on the venue for 12 months.