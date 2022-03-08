Rawalpindi pitch facing demerit by ICC

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosting a historic first test match between Pakistan and Australia is facing a probable demerit by the International Cricket Council.

According to a statement on ICC’s website, “ICC receives a rating on the performance of the pitch and the outfield for every Test Match, One Day International and Twenty20 International played between the countries. Pitches and outfields are marked after the match has ended by the ICC Match Referee on duty at the match. The rating is then provided as feedback to the host Member Board to assist in future pitch and outfield preparations for international matches at the relevant venue.”

The venue, hosting the first Test between Pakistan and Australia, could be rated as poor by the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle, in his report that will result in a demerit.

Three demerit points are to be given in case a pitch is labeled as ‘poor’, while after a ground accrues five demerit points, international cricket will not be allowed on the venue for 12 months.

The Rawalpindi pitch came under scrutiny after only yielding 11 wickets across four days of play. The wicket has provided no assistance to the bowlers as the batsmen made merry and amassed a total of 925 runs.