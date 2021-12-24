Rawalpindi man gets 13-year jail term for sharing woman’s obscene photos on social media

ISLAMABAD – A court in Rawalpindi sentenced a man to 13 years in prison for uploading obscene photos of a woman on social media.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs160,000 on the convict, who extorted money from the woman after luring her to the job offer and also made her obscene photos.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against him after he shared the photos on social media to defame the woman.

Meanwhile, Director General FIA, Sanaullah Abbasi has appreciated the performance of the investigators in the case.

He also directed the officials to take up cybercrime cases related to women and children on priority basis.